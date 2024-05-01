NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NNN traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. 499,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.00. NNN REIT has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $44.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.63%.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

