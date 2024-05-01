Norden Group LLC Acquires 34 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $894.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $943.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $507.19 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,781. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

