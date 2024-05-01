Norden Group LLC Buys 773 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Norden Group LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $43.93 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

