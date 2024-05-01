Norden Group LLC Grows Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,499 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,208 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.7% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 119.5% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.33.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $31,134,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,917,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,280,136,449.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,980,169 shares of company stock worth $970,759,660. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.50. The stock has a market cap of $192.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

