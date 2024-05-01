Norden Group LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 83.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.7 %

PAYC opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.83 and a 200 day moving average of $195.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

