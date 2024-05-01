Norden Group LLC Has $749,000 Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Norden Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total transaction of $724,053.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,708.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.82, for a total transaction of $292,438.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,978 shares of company stock worth $26,653,772. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WST opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.04. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $310.42 and a one year high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

