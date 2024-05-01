Norden Group LLC Has $789,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 152.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,262,000 after buying an additional 254,469 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 607,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,706,000 after buying an additional 208,263 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELF shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 5.4 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,161 shares in the company, valued at $52,609,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,492,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 74,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total transaction of $12,388,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,609,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,081 shares of company stock worth $30,457,064. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

