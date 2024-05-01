Norden Group LLC Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 4,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,191,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,819,000 after buying an additional 1,163,264 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $298,606.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,383.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,879 shares of company stock worth $4,217,705. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $217.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $225.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $216.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

