Norden Group LLC Sells 2,820 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Norden Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFBS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 607,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 66,728 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,990,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,914,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SFBS. StockNews.com raised ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.27 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.00 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

