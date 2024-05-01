Norden Group LLC Sells 799 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Norden Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 56.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.77.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG opened at $191.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.47. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $196.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

