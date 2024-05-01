Norden Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.83 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average is $94.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 25,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $2,467,595.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,981,376.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 238,150 shares of company stock valued at $23,038,797. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

