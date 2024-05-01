Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 8,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 127,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock opened at $76.99 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $80.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

