Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 42.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NOG traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.35. The company had a trading volume of 292,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In related news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 2,088 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $79,344.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

