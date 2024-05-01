NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on June 28th

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

NorthWestern Energy Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. NorthWestern Energy Group has a payout ratio of 70.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern Energy Group to earn $3.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.60 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

