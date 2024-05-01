Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 17,601,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

