Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.320-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY24 guidance to ~$1.32 EPS.
Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.29. 17,601,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,006,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.60. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 108.69% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NCLH
About Norwegian Cruise Line
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Norwegian Cruise Line
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.