Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Raised by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $6,568,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in Novartis by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 41,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 368.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Novartis by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,021,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.22. 211,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,306. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $198.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 32.79%.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.