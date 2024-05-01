Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NVO opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $75.56 and a 12 month high of $138.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

