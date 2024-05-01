Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $127.97 and last traded at $127.10. 632,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,746,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $575.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $436,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

