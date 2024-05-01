NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the quarter. NVR accounts for about 1.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 8.1% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in NVR by 14.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 24 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR stock traded up $26.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7,464.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,744.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,000.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 494.66 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $813,314,665.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,481 shares of company stock worth $62,949,052. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

