NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Argus

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Argus from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Argus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.72.

NXPI traded down $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.77. 1,255,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,261 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,848,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,921 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 915,890 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $183,105,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

