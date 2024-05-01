NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. NXP Semiconductors also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.00-3.41 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $221.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.33.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 3.5 %

NXPI traded down $9.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.14. 1,132,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,370,855. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $161.23 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

