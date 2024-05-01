NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.38.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $256.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $161.23 and a one year high of $264.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 21.24%. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

