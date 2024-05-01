Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.8 %

OCSL traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 189,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.06. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,101.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OCSL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

