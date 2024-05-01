Oasis Network (ROSE) 1-Day Volume Hits $30.43 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $588.47 million and approximately $30.43 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0877 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,887.76 or 0.05026386 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00056270 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022437 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08835129 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $29,435,867.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

