Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 53.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Oatly Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.20. 957,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.29. Oatly Group has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OTLY. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.11.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

