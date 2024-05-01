Ocwen Financial (OCN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.23 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts expect Ocwen Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocwen Financial stock opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.88. Ocwen Financial has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 18.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ocwen Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

