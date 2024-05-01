Oder Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Oder Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF makes up about 2.6% of Oder Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oder Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSL. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $293,000.

FTSL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 132,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.53 and a 52-week high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

