OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. OGE Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.06 to $2.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of OGE Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.70. 607,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,845. OGE Energy has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Read More

