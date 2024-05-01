Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.
Old National Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:ONBPO opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00.
About Old National Bancorp
