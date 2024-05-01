One Day In July LLC Acquires New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

One Day In July LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:ROP traded up $8.09 on Wednesday, hitting $519.55. 173,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.06 and a 52 week high of $565.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $543.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $534.01.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

