One Day In July LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BILS. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3,525.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 983,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,797,000 after purchasing an additional 956,441 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 355,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,315,000 after purchasing an additional 264,114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,737,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,174,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 130,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,461. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.89 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

