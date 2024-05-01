One Day In July LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

One Day In July LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.0% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,072,634 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $297,584,000 after acquiring an additional 70,355 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,571,148. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,048 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

