One Day In July LLC Has $743,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 56,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Dohj LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VSGX traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.58. The company had a trading volume of 105,852 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

