One Day In July LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

One Day In July LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 567.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.79. 163,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

