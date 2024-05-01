One Day In July LLC Trims Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

One Day In July LLC cut its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVEE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NV5 Global by 86.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,685,000 after acquiring an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,890,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 10.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,868,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 8.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 244,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 19,153 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVEE. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares in the company, valued at $352,535.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,535.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.56 and a 52-week high of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.08). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

