One Media iP Group Plc (OMIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
One Media iP Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:OMIP opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Wednesday. One Media iP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09). The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06. The stock has a market cap of £10.01 million, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.81.
