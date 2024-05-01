OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

NYSE:OMF traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,663. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. OneMain has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,657,000 after acquiring an additional 151,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 659.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,429 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

