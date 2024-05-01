OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.
OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.
