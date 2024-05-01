OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 163,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,480. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OneMain

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.