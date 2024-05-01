ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Releases Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY24 guidance to $4.92 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK Stock Down 2.1 %

OKE traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 805,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,073. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 71.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONEOK

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.