Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Onsemi in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 29th. Roth Capital analyst S. Desilva now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

ON has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $70.16 on Wednesday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $418,102,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after buying an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,124,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Onsemi by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,272,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,108,000 after acquiring an additional 817,237 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

