Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0899

Orchid (OXT) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Orchid has a total market cap of $88.13 million and $4.92 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0899 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011598 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,032.45 or 1.00089450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00012788 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003933 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09581776 USD and is down -6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $4,383,483.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.