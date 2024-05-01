OSRAM Licht AG Announces Dividend of $0.54 (OTCMKTS:OSAGY)

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.5388 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
Shares of OSAGY stock opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. OSRAM Licht has a 1 year low of $15.99 and a 1 year high of $16.00.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile
