Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.76 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and approximately $7,570.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,452.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.62 or 0.00711243 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00134166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.15 or 0.00209125 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00099453 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 67,725,234 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

