Pacific Assets (LON:PAC) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Pacific Assets (LON:PAC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, July 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Pacific Assets’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Pacific Assets Stock Performance

Shares of PAC stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.58) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 357.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 359.99. The stock has a market cap of £441.50 million, a PE ratio of 1,728.57 and a beta of 0.42. Pacific Assets has a 52-week low of GBX 338 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 390 ($4.90).

Pacific Assets Company Profile

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is managed by First State Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

