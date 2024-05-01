Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,121. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $47.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

