Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Pacira BioSciences has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.60 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts expect Pacira BioSciences to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pacira BioSciences Price Performance
NASDAQ PCRX traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $26.93. The company had a trading volume of 71,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,121. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $47.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences
Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences
In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pacira BioSciences
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 5 Aerospace & Defense Stocks Ready for Liftoff
Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.