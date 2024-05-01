Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading Up 28%

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 28% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. 92,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 39,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Palamina Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$12.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About Palamina

(Get Free Report)

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.