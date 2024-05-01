Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of PAX stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
