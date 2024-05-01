Patria Investments (PAX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Patria Investments to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The company had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patria Investments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patria Investments Price Performance

Shares of PAX stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Patria Investments has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day moving average is $14.40.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

About Patria Investments

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 197.53%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

