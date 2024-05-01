Pax Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $147.87 million and $1.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002359 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 115.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 148,253,495 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

