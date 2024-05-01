PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

PayPal Stock Down 2.4 %

PYPL traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $66.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,715,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,466,773. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 271.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,533,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $89,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

