PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $82.00 at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Argus lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.27.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.35.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

